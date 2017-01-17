Curry, Warriors ready for another Cavs rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, center, talks with LeBron James, right, as Iman Shumpert, left, looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Sac... . Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.