Clippers beat Suns 109-98, end 6-game skid to start new year

J.J. Redick scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 109-98, opening the new year by snapping a six-game skid. Los Angeles Clippers center Marreese Speights, left, blocks a shot by Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler, right, but is called for a foul, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The Clippers won 109-98.

