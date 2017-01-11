Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof, 22, has been sentenced to death for killing nine black churchgoers during a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.The jury's decision ha... -- It is a business empire that spans four continents and nearly two dozen countries.Among the interests are golf courses and residential and commercial development... Cargill today reported financial results for the fiscal 2017 second quarter and first half ended Nov. 30, 2016. Key measures include: Adjusted operating earnings rose 80 ... Kearney, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.