Cavs' Love to miss more time with back spasms
Kevin Love will sit out at least another game - and possibly more - because of recurring back spasms. The forward underwent an MRI on Monday, and although the team said the tests showed no structural damage, he will miss Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
