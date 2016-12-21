Cavs' Irving to miss 2nd straight game with tight hamstring
Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving is missing Monday night's game against the Pelicans, his second straight, because of tightness in his right hamstring. Irving injured the hamstring against Boston on Thursday and didn't play in Saturday's win against Charlotte.
