Cavs complete trade for Kyle Korver, send Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, 2019 pick to Atlanta
Kyle Korver is now a Cavalier, coming to the the defending NBA champs from Atlanta in exchange for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, a 2019 first-round pick, and cash. This is nothing short of a coup pulled off by Cleveland general manager David Griffin, who brings to his team one of the NBA's great all-time 3-point shooters and frees up a roster spot to eventually acquire a backup point guard by trading the contract of Williams -- who chose not to play for the Cavs this season.
