Carmelo says he's thankful for all of his haters
Carmelo Anthony says he's thankful for haters Carmelo Anthony loves his haters, and he loves sending cryptic messages on social media. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2ixUNQv A couple days after Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the Knicks' win vs. the Bulls , he shared this message on social media: I'm Thankful for ALL of it.
