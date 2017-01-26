Carmelo Anthony: Have to be unique guy to handle Knicks drama
On a day when he was asked about everything from Phil Jackson to wanting to play with Chris Paul and LeBron James to whether "fake news" prevented him from becoming an All-Star, Carmelo Anthony was booed by home fans before he admitted that the soap opera surrounding him can be "mentally draining" while giving him a greater appreciation for New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing. Anthony's patience is being tried, perhaps in ways even Ewing did not have to deal with when he was under the intense New York media microscope for 15 seasons with the Knicks.
