Butler's big fourth leads Bulls to win over depleted Cavs

Jimmy Butler scored 10 straight points during a critical stretch in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 106-94 win Wednesday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers , who had a less-than-100 percent LeBron James and were without stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Butler, who was coming off a 52-point game against Charlotte, scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth as the Bulls held off Cleveland 's comeback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.