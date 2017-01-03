Brandon Jennings disappointed with Knicks season: We must find way to play better
The New York Knicks have lost seven of eight games and have fallen to 11th in the Eastern Conference. Worse, guard Brandon Jennings told reporters on Sunday that, even when they were above .500, he never thought they were playing well.
