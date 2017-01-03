Atlanta pulls away late, beats Orland...

Atlanta pulls away late, beats Orlando for 4th straight win

9 hrs ago

Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Dwight Howard had 13 points and 12 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in a 111-92 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

