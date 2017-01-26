Arrest Made In Jack In The Box Robber...

Arrest Made In Jack In The Box Robbery Shooting; Getaway Driver Still At Large

An arrest has been made in the Oct. 21 shooting death of a 25-year-old employee during an attempted robbery at an El Monte fast food restaurant, but an accomplice in the crime remains at large, authorities said Thursday.

