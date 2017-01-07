Are the Cleveland Cavaliers the Top Dog in the Entire NBA after the Korver Trade?
While the Cleveland Cavaliers are atop the Eastern Conference, the recent addition of Kyle Korver may easily make them the best team in the NBA. Even on Christmas Day the Cavaliers were able to trump the Warriors.
