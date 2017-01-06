50 Cent: Kenyon Martin and Tim Thomas will fight
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i22QEZ This week, 50 Cent has been on Instagram talking about how he's setting up a fight between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown that Floyd Mayweather's company is going to promote . On Friday, 50 Cent announced that there's a card now, and he said that former NBA players Kenyon Martin and Tim Thomas will be on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec '16
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|DILF
|7
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Suezanne
|30
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC