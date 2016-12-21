What the new NBA-Nbpa Cba means for fans
The NBA and NBPA on Friday announced they have officially ratified the new collective bargaining agreement agreed to last week. It's a nice early Christmas present for fans as it guarantees there will not be a lockout for at least the next six years and as many as nine years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec 2
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|DILF
|7
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Suezanne
|30
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC