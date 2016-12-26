Towns, Timberwolves roll past Hawks, 104-90
Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine hit six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-90 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Towns, Timberwolves roll past Hawks, 104-90 Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine hit six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-90 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iytu5C Atlanta Hawks' Dwight Howard, left, lays up as Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns watches during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Minneapolis.
