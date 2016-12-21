Three Point Shot - December 2016

Three Point Shot - December 2016

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In Partial Trademark Victory over Chinese Sportswear Company, MJ Posterizes Unauthorized User of Chinese Version of His Name In Game 3 of the first round of the 1991 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan produced one of his many memorable highlights when he eluded a double team on the baseline and took it to the rim and dunked over Patrick Ewing . The Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs and the Bulls went on to win their first NBA Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Dec 2 Newt G s Next Wife 17
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Apr '16 DILF 7
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Apr '16 Suezanne 30
News Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14) Mar '16 Fart news 32
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,463

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC