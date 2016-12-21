Three Point Shot - December 2016
In Partial Trademark Victory over Chinese Sportswear Company, MJ Posterizes Unauthorized User of Chinese Version of His Name In Game 3 of the first round of the 1991 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan produced one of his many memorable highlights when he eluded a double team on the baseline and took it to the rim and dunked over Patrick Ewing . The Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs and the Bulls went on to win their first NBA Championship.
