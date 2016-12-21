Schroder, Howard power Hawks past Kni...

Schroder, Howard power Hawks past Knicks in overtime

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Dennis Schroder scored 27 points, Dwight Howard added 16 points and 22 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks took advantage of Carmelo Anthony's second-quarter ejection to beat the New York Knicks 102-98 in overtime on Wednesday night. Derrick Rose finished with 26 points for New York, but the star point guard fell as he was dribbling near the Knicks' basket and lost his footing with 6 seconds left in overtime and Atlanta leading by one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Dec 2 Newt G s Next Wife 17
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Apr '16 DILF 7
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Apr '16 Suezanne 30
News Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14) Mar '16 Fart news 32
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,665 • Total comments across all topics: 277,419,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC