Schroder, Howard power Hawks past Knicks in overtime
Dennis Schroder scored 27 points, Dwight Howard added 16 points and 22 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks took advantage of Carmelo Anthony's second-quarter ejection to beat the New York Knicks 102-98 in overtime on Wednesday night. Derrick Rose finished with 26 points for New York, but the star point guard fell as he was dribbling near the Knicks' basket and lost his footing with 6 seconds left in overtime and Atlanta leading by one.
