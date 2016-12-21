Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Former Knicks Player Cleanthony Early in Trade
The Santa Cruz Warriors announced Wednesday morning that they were involved in a three-team trade with the Texas Legends and the Westchester Knicks , acquiring former New York Knicks player Cleanthony Early from Westchester. Santa Cruz also received the returning player rights to Nick Covington from Westchester and the returning player rights to Ronnie Aguilar from Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Man Hoop.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec 2
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|DILF
|7
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Suezanne
|30
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC