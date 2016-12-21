Previewing the 6-game road trip
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road for a six-game west coast road trip, including a back-to-back with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Games against the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will serve as a litmus test for head coach Dwane Casey's squad, and not to be overlooked are the Utah Jazz, who currently sit sixth in the Western Conference.
