Pistons rout Cavaliers 106-90 while James rests

LeBron James took the night off, and that was exactly the break the Detroit Pistons needed to snap a five-game losing streak. Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help the Pistons beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-90 in the NBA on Monday night while James sat out resting.

