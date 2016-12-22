Orlando Magic expect a tough test from the New York Knicks
The additions of Derrick Rose, Courtney Lee and Joakim Noah, the rapid growth of Kristaps Porzingis and a new coaching staff have breathed life into the Knicks. "We're going to have to play a great game to beat 'em in this building," Magic coach Frank Vogel said after his team's shootaround this morning.
