NBA Players approve new collective bargaining agreement
The National Basketball Players Association has completed its process of voting to approve the terms of the next collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players, which was tentatively agreed upon last week. All that's left to do now is for the sides to sign the deal, which will happen once the writing of the actual document is completed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec 2
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|DILF
|7
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Suezanne
|30
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC