NBA: Kevin Durant steers Golden State Warriors to big win over Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Golden State Warriors turned an ugly start into an easy finish in a 117-101 NBA victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Klay Thompson added 23 points for the Warriors, who opened a three-game road trip that leads into their NBA finals rematch in Cleveland on Christmas Day.
