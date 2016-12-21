Murphy: Patrick Ewing showed holiday spirit, delivering vs. Celtics on Christmas 1985
The Celtics today play the Knicks for the ninth time on Christmas - one of the earliest holiday showcases by the league, dating back to the first one in 1950. There were much looser travel standards then, even for an event as hyped as the Celtics' 1985 Christmas game vs. the Knicks and a rookie named Patrick Ewing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec 2
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|DILF
|7
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Suezanne
|30
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC