Mahopac Hero Teen Honored By New York Knicks

The 19-year-old Malzo, received a surprise visit from Knicks legends John Starks and Larry Johnson at Walter Panas High School on Dec. 9 and was also recognized Thursday night at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' game vs. the Orlando Magic. Malzo was recently given the New York State Senate Liberty Medal, the state's highest honor for saving Dana Circelli and Julia Brower, both 17, from drowning in Lake Mahopac following a car accident.

