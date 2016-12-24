Magic hand Lakers 12th loss in 13 games

Elfrid Payton had 25 points and nine assists and the Orlando Magic blocked nine shots in the first quarter in a 109-9- victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night . D.J. Augustin made two three-pointers and a layup, and the Magic blocked five of the Lakers' first seven shots, taking a 10-0 lead before Nick Young got the Lakers on the board with 6:51 left in the first quarter.

