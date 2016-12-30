Mad Ants comeback bid falls short against Knicks
The Mad Ants could not be saved by the bell on 90's night at the Coliseum with the Ants falling to the Westchester Knicks 94-92. The Ants trailed by double-digits in the third quarter but scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to try to overcome the deficit.
