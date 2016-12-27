Knicks practice notes: Courtney Lee sat out with a sore wrist, expected to play Wednesday
Courtney Lee has been on the minds of many folks surrounding the organization recently, what with head coach Jeff Hornacek asking him to shoot more and all. But how the hell is Lee supposed to shoot more with an injured wrist? The Knicks say Courtney Lee didn't practice today.
