Hawks upgrade Dwight Howard, Tim Hardaway Jr. to 'probable' against T-Wolves
It appears likely that the Atlanta Hawks will get a couple of key players back in time for tonight's rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team upgraded the status of center Dwight Howard and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. today listing them both as "probable" to play in tonight's game at Minnesota.
