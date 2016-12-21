George Karl accuses NBA stars of ster...

George Karl accuses NBA stars of steroid abuse in new book

After trashing Anthony's character and play in his new book, "Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection," the former coach went after the rest of the league, making serious accusations about steroid abuse. "It's obvious some of our players are doping," reads an excerpt from the book obtained by NBC Sports .

