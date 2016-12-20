Free throw shooting a huge problem for sluggish Heat
Shaquille O'Neal is coming back to Miami this week, about to be the third former Heat player to have his number retired and raised to the rafters of the team's arena. For as notoriously bad as O'Neal was from the foul line - 53 percent for his career - he never played for a team that shot free throws as poorly as the Heat have so far this season.
