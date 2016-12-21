Cleveland Cavaliers have Terry Talkin...

Cleveland Cavaliers have Terry Talkin' roster issues, possible moves -- Terry Pluto

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There is much talk and speculation about the makeup of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster as they head into the new year: 1. The Cavs have what amounts to two "dead spots" on their roster. Chris Anderson and Mo Williams are both on the 15-man roster, both are out for the season with knee injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Dec 2 Newt G s Next Wife 17
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Apr '16 DILF 7
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Apr '16 Suezanne 30
News Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14) Mar '16 Fart news 32
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,497,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC