Cavs' J.R. Smith out 3 months with thumb, blow to NBA champs
In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith, left, and forward Richard Jefferson sit next to empty chairs on the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, in Memphis, Tenn. J.R. Smith needs surgery on his right thumb and will be sidelined indefinitely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec 2
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|DILF
|7
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Apr '16
|Suezanne
|30
|Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA (Jul '14)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|32
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC