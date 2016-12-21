Cavaliers' Smith leaves with thumb injury
Cleveland guard J.R. Smith suffered a right thumb injury late in the first half of the Cavaliers' road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The team said images taken of Smith's thumb at the arena were inconclusive.
