Carmelo Anthony Runs 1-On-1 Drills With 9-year-Old Son On Knicks Court
Carmelo Anthony is giving his 9-year-old son some intense fathering ... instilling the kind of knowledge that could take him to the NBA one day ... and it was all caught on video. Melo brought Kiyan Anthony out to the Knicks practice facility and ran some footwork drills with the kid -- teaching his son how to pivot and power a defender off of him to create space ... just like dad does.
