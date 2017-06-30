Player moves around the NBA

Read more: Star Tribune

Cleveland: The Cavaliers offered shooting guard Kyle Korver, 36, a new contract. Korver has expressed a desire to stay with Cleveland after making it to his first NBA Finals.

