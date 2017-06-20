NBA notebook: Utah Jazz on verge of l...

NBA notebook: Utah Jazz on verge of landing Ricky Rubio

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: UPI

The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, multiple outlets reported on Friday. The Jazz will welcome Rubio into their open salary space of $16 million before Saturday as a means to find a potential replacement for George Hill , who enters free agency as one of the top point guards on the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC