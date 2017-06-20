NBA notebook: Utah Jazz on verge of landing Ricky Rubio

The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, multiple outlets reported on Friday. The Jazz will welcome Rubio into their open salary space of $16 million before Saturday as a means to find a potential replacement for George Hill , who enters free agency as one of the top point guards on the market.

