Jrue Holiday, Pelicans verbally agree...

Jrue Holiday, Pelicans verbally agree on five-year, $126 million deal: source

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans verbally agreed to a five-year deal worth $126 million on Saturday morning, a source confirmed. The contract also includes a player option for the fifth year and includes incentives that can make the deal worth up to $150 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,694 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC