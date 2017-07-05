Boston Celtics could target Marc Gasol next
NBA Trade Rumors: As the Boston Celtics continue to try to build toward dethroning the Cleveland Cavaliers, one potential target is Marc Gasol Signing Gordon Hayward via free agency this summer was a huge win for the Boston Celtics, there's no question. However, I don't think anyone would argue that they're the favorites in the Eastern Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC