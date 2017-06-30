Arizona basketball: Kaleb Tarczewski listed on New Orleans Pelicans' Las Vegas Summer League roster
When Kaleb Tarczewski 's stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in Utah Summer League ends on July 6, he will immediately head to Las Vegas to play for the New Orleans Pelicans ' Summer League squad. It is not uncommon for players to participate in multiple Summer League circuits, but those that do are at a disadvantage in their second go-round.
