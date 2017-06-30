Arizona basketball: Kaleb Tarczewski ...

Arizona basketball: Kaleb Tarczewski listed on New Orleans Pelicans' Las Vegas Summer League roster

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Arizona Desert Swarm

When Kaleb Tarczewski 's stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in Utah Summer League ends on July 6, he will immediately head to Las Vegas to play for the New Orleans Pelicans ' Summer League squad. It is not uncommon for players to participate in multiple Summer League circuits, but those that do are at a disadvantage in their second go-round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,531 • Total comments across all topics: 282,297,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC