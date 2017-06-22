Wizards get PG Tim Frazier from Pelic...

Wizards get PG Tim Frazier from Pelicans for 2nd-round pick

The Washington Wizards have acquired point guard Tim Frazier from the New Orleans Pelicans for a second-round pick in the NBA draft. That was the only pick Washington had this year.

Chicago, IL

