Why wait? Pelicans to meet with Jrue Holiday at the moment NBA free agency opens Friday night
So it's no surprise that general manager Dell Demps is scheduled to meet with guard Jrue Holiday at 11:01 p.m. Friday, the first moment the NBA allows teams to formally discuss contracts with free agents. The Vertical first reported the meeting Thursday.
