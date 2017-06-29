Who's coming to New Orleans? A look at the Pelicans' potential free-agent targets
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver brings the ball up the floor during an game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Jan. 10. Korver is a free agent this summer. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver brings the ball up the floor during an game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Jan. 10. Korver is a free agent this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC