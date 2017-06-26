Warriors' Green heads NBA All-Defensi...

Warriors' Green heads NBA All-Defensive First Team

Draymond Green of the reigning champion Golden State Warriors was among the selections for the NBA All-Defensive First Team, the league announced Monday. Green is joined on the squad by two players he is competing with for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award -- Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

