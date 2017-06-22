Tim Frazier's travels through the NBA...

Tim Frazier's travels through the NBA have brought him new opportunity with the Wizards

Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Over the course of three long years, Tim Frazier has crisscrossed the NBA map, from starring in the minor leagues in Maine to subbing in for an elite point guard with the Portland Trail Blazers. Frazier felt he had found a home in New Orleans - he was rewarded with a two-year contract before last season and filled in as a starter at the beginning of a strange season with the Pelicans.

Chicago, IL

