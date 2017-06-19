Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
New Orleans Pelicans, Saints and Chevron donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs Summer Enrichment Program June 12. The program runs through June and July and serves more than 500 young people in southeast Louisiana. The program offers computer and literacy classes, field trips, arts and crafts and more.
