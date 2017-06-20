Schmeelk: Porzingis Shouldn't Be Unto...

Schmeelk: Porzingis Shouldn't Be Untouchable In The Right Deal

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

After a lot of internet panic from concerned Knicks fans, reports emerged from ESPN's Zach Lowe, The Vertical's Chris Mannix and Bleacher Report's Howard Beck that the Knicks were asking for an extremely high return and not very serious about moving their franchise player. The truth of the matter is that few players in this league are untouchable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC