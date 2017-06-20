Report: Celtics have interest in Anthony Davis
According to Chris Mannix of the Vertical , the Celtics have eyed New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis as a potential trade target. The Pelicans, however, have no intention of trading their star big man.
