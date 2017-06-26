Peter Jok picked up by the New Orlean...

Peter Jok picked up by the New Orleans Pelicans for NBA Summer League

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Black Heart Gold Pants

It wasn't exactly unexpected, as the sweet shooting guard from Des Moines wasn't projected to be a top-60 pick. As good as Jok was for the Hawkeyes, there certainly are some fair knocks on his game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC