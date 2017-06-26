Peter Jok picked up by the New Orleans Pelicans for NBA Summer League
It wasn't exactly unexpected, as the sweet shooting guard from Des Moines wasn't projected to be a top-60 pick. As good as Jok was for the Hawkeyes, there certainly are some fair knocks on his game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
